Should you bet on Jacob Trouba to find the back of the net when the New York Rangers and the Dallas Stars face off on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jacob Trouba score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Trouba stats and insights

Trouba has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Trouba has no points on the power play.

Trouba averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 44 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Trouba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:40 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:54 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 1 0 1 25:12 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:50 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 0 0 0 26:26 Away L 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 24:56 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:54 Away W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:50 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:29 Away W 3-0 10/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:33 Away W 3-1

Rangers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

