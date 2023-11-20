Jalen Brunson will take the court for the New York Knicks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brunson had 32 points and seven assists in his last game, which ended in a 122-108 win versus the Hornets.

With prop bets available for Brunson, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-106)

Over 23.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Over 3.5 (+124) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-161)

Over 4.5 (-161) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-132)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 115.8 points per game last year made the Timberwolves the 18th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Timberwolves gave up 44.7 rebounds on average last season, 22nd in the league.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves were ranked 10th in the league defensively last year, allowing 25 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Timberwolves were ranked 16th in the NBA last season, giving up 12.3 makes per game.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 37 23 2 10 1 0 2 11/7/2022 34 23 5 8 2 0 0

