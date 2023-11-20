The New York Knicks, Julius Randle included, face off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Randle put up 21 points, six rebounds and eight assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 122-108 win versus the Hornets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Randle's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (+100)

Over 20.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+108)

Over 8.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-154)

Over 4.5 (-154) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+152)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Timberwolves gave up 115.8 points per contest last year, 18th in the league.

The Timberwolves conceded 44.7 rebounds on average last year, 22nd in the NBA.

The Timberwolves allowed 25 assists per game last season (10th in the league).

Allowing 12.3 made three-pointers per game last year, the Timberwolves were 16th in the league in that category.

Julius Randle vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 37 57 4 1 8 0 0 11/7/2022 33 31 8 3 8 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.