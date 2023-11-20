When the New York Rangers square off against the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Kaapo Kakko score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kaapo Kakko score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kakko stats and insights

In one of 15 games this season, Kakko scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Stars.

Kakko has zero points on the power play.

Kakko's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 44 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kakko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:37 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:10 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:42 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:58 Away W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:31 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:26 Away W 3-0 10/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.