The Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3) will host the New York Knicks (8-5) after victories in five straight home games. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Timberwolves matchup in this article.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and MSG

BSN and MSG Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM Timberwolves (-3.5) 213.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Timberwolves (-3) 213 -152 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Knicks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game with a +73 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.9 points per game (16th in the NBA) and give up 106.8 per contest (fifth in the league).

The Knicks put up 110.9 points per game (22nd in league) while giving up 104.9 per outing (first in NBA). They have a +78 scoring differential and outscore opponents by six points per game.

These two teams score 223.8 points per game combined, 10.3 more than this game's over/under.

These teams give up a combined 211.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Minnesota has compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

New York has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jalen Brunson 23.5 -111 20.0 Julius Randle 20.5 -105 13.7 RJ Barrett 18.5 -111 22.7 Mitchell Robinson 6.5 +115 5.7

Knicks and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2200 - Timberwolves +2500 +1200 -

