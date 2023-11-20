On Monday, November 20, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) face the New York Knicks (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and MSG.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Knicks Games

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle generates 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game for the Knicks.

The Knicks are getting 20 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Jalen Brunson this season.

RJ Barrett gives the Knicks 22.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Knicks are getting 5.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson this year.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards posts 25.3 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 60% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA) with 4 made treys per contest (fifth in league).

Rudy Gobert posts 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 2 blocks.

Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 15.7 points, 10 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 37% from the floor and 23.5% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Anderson averages 7.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 boards.

Naz Reid averages 16 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 52.9% from the field and 43.8% from downtown with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Knicks 110 Points Avg. 104.4 101.2 Points Allowed Avg. 102.4 47.4% Field Goal % 40.8% 36.7% Three Point % 33.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.