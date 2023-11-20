Knicks vs. Timberwolves November 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, November 20, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) face the New York Knicks (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and MSG.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSN, MSG
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Knicks Games
- November 18 at the Hornets
- November 8 at home vs the Spurs
- November 12 at home vs the Hornets
- November 15 at the Hawks
- November 13 at the Celtics
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle generates 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game for the Knicks.
- The Knicks are getting 20 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Jalen Brunson this season.
- RJ Barrett gives the Knicks 22.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Knicks are getting 5.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson this year.
- Immanuel Quickley is averaging 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards posts 25.3 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 60% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA) with 4 made treys per contest (fifth in league).
- Rudy Gobert posts 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 2 blocks.
- Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 15.7 points, 10 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 37% from the floor and 23.5% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kyle Anderson averages 7.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 boards.
- Naz Reid averages 16 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 52.9% from the field and 43.8% from downtown with 2.3 made treys per contest.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison
|Timberwolves
|Knicks
|110
|Points Avg.
|104.4
|101.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|102.4
|47.4%
|Field Goal %
|40.8%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|33.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.