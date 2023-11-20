Knicks vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (8-5) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 215.5.
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-2.5
|215.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 215.5 points in six of 13 games this season.
- New York's games this year have had a 215.8-point total on average, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New York is 9-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Knicks have been victorious in one of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- New York has not won as an underdog of +110 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
Knicks vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 215.5
|% of Games Over 215.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|8
|66.7%
|112.9
|223.8
|106.8
|211.7
|221.2
|Knicks
|6
|46.2%
|110.9
|223.8
|104.9
|211.7
|222.8
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has been better against the spread away (6-2-0) than at home (3-2-0) this year.
- The Knicks average only 4.1 more points per game (110.9) than the Timberwolves give up (106.8).
- New York is 8-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall when it scores more than 106.8 points.
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|9-4
|1-3
|5-8
|Timberwolves
|7-5
|4-2
|7-5
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Knicks
|Timberwolves
|110.9
|112.9
|22
|16
|8-0
|6-4
|8-0
|8-2
|104.9
|106.8
|1
|5
|7-3
|7-2
|6-4
|8-1
