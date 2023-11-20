The New York Knicks (8-5) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 215.5.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -2.5 215.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 215.5 points in six of 13 games this season.

New York's games this year have had a 215.8-point total on average, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York is 9-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Knicks have been victorious in one of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York has not won as an underdog of +110 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Knicks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 215.5 % of Games Over 215.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 8 66.7% 112.9 223.8 106.8 211.7 221.2 Knicks 6 46.2% 110.9 223.8 104.9 211.7 222.8

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has been better against the spread away (6-2-0) than at home (3-2-0) this year.

The Knicks average only 4.1 more points per game (110.9) than the Timberwolves give up (106.8).

New York is 8-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall when it scores more than 106.8 points.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Knicks and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 9-4 1-3 5-8 Timberwolves 7-5 4-2 7-5

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Knicks Timberwolves 110.9 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 8-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-4 8-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-2 104.9 Points Allowed (PG) 106.8 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 7-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-2 6-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-1

