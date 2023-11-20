The New York Knicks (8-5) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report ahead of their Monday, November 20 matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3) at Target Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Knicks won their last matchup 122-108 against the Hornets on Saturday. Jalen Brunson's team-high 32 points paced the Knicks in the win.

Knicks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Fournier SG Questionable Ankle Quentin Grimes SG Questionable Hand 7.3 1.3 0.7

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Knee)

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and MSG

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -2.5 215.5

