How to Watch the Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3) will try to continue a five-game home win streak when they take on the New York Knicks (8-5) on November 20, 2023 at Target Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Knicks vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 44% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
- New York has compiled an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44% from the field.
- The Knicks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 23rd.
- The Knicks score an average of 110.9 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 106.8 the Timberwolves allow.
- New York has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 106.8 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Knicks are putting up more points at home (111.8 per game) than on the road (110.4). And they are allowing less at home (102.4) than on the road (106.5).
- At home, New York concedes 102.4 points per game. On the road, it gives up 106.5.
- This season the Knicks are averaging more assists at home (24.6 per game) than on the road (23).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Evan Fournier
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Quentin Grimes
|Questionable
|Hand
