The Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3) will try to continue a five-game home win streak when they take on the New York Knicks (8-5) on November 20, 2023 at Target Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 44% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.

New York has compiled an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44% from the field.

The Knicks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 23rd.

The Knicks score an average of 110.9 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 106.8 the Timberwolves allow.

New York has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 106.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Knicks are putting up more points at home (111.8 per game) than on the road (110.4). And they are allowing less at home (102.4) than on the road (106.5).

At home, New York concedes 102.4 points per game. On the road, it gives up 106.5.

This season the Knicks are averaging more assists at home (24.6 per game) than on the road (23).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks Injuries