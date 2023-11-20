Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards are among the players with prop bets on the table when the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves square off at Target Center on Monday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and MSG

BSN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Knicks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: +152)

The 13.7 points Randle scores per game are 6.8 less than his prop total on Monday.

His rebounding average of 11.7 is lower than his over/under on Monday (8.5).

Randle's assist average -- 6.7 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Randle averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +124) 4.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: -132)

Monday's points prop bet for Jalen Brunson is 23.5 points. That's 3.5 more than his season average of 20.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Monday (4.5).

Brunson has connected on four three pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

RJ Barrett Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -204)

Monday's over/under for RJ Barrett is 18.5. That is 4.2 less than his season average.

He averages 0.5 less rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 3.5.

Barrett has averaged 3.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Monday.

His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -114)

The 25.3 points Edwards has scored per game this season is 0.8 more than his prop total set for Monday (24.5).

He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (seven) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (4.5).

Edwards' season-long assist average -- five per game -- is 0.5 higher than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Edwards has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +124) 4.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: -132)

The 11.5-point total set for Rudy Gobert on Monday is 2.8 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 11.5.

