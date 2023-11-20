The Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3) take on the New York Knicks (8-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Target Center. Jalen Brunson of the Knicks is a player to watch in this contest.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN, MSG

BSN, MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks were victorious in their previous game against the Hornets, 122-108, on Saturday. Brunson starred with 32 points, and also had four boards and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 32 4 7 0 0 4 Donte DiVincenzo 25 3 3 3 1 7 Julius Randle 21 6 8 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Knicks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle's averages for the season are 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists, making 27.7% of his shots from the field and 30% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

Brunson gives 20 points, 3.3 boards and 5.3 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0 blocks.

RJ Barrett's numbers for the season are 22.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Mitchell Robinson's averages for the season are 5.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists, making 38.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Knicks get 15 points per game from Immanuel Quickley, plus 4.3 boards and 3.7 assists.

Watch Anthony Edwards, Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.