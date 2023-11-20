New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Lewis County, New York, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lewis County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lowville Academy High School at Sackets Harbor Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Sackets Harbor, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.