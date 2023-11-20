Mika Zibanejad and the New York Rangers will meet the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Zibanejad are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

Zibanejad has averaged 19:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

Zibanejad has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 15 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In six of 15 games this season, Zibanejad has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Zibanejad has an assist in five of 15 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Zibanejad hits the over on his points prop total is 66.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 52.6% chance of Zibanejad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 44 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 15 Games 2 10 Points 4 2 Goals 1 8 Assists 3

