Mitchell Robinson plus his New York Knicks teammates take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, a 122-108 win versus the Hornets, Robinson put up four points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Below, we look at Robinson's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+104)

Over 6.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+104)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Timberwolves were 18th in the league last season, giving up 115.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Timberwolves gave up 44.7 rebounds per contest last year, 22nd in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves were ranked 10th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 25.0 per game.

The Timberwolves were the 16th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.3 makes per game.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 28 0 9 0 0 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.