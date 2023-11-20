New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Monroe County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Monroe County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wheatland Chili Senior High School at Vertus Charter School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Rochester, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
