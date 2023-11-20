New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oneida County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Oneida County, New York and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oneida County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Senior High School at Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Baldwinsville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.