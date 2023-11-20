New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onondaga County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Onondaga County, New York, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Senior High School at Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Baldwinsville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville at Bishop Grimes Senior High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: East Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.