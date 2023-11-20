Having taken four straight, the New York Rangers visit the Dallas Stars on Monday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN is the spot to tune in to watch the Stars and the Rangers go head to head.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs Stars Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers give up only 2.2 goals per game (33 in total), the second-fewest in the league.

The Rangers' 51 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 19th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Rangers have gone 9-0-1 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 15 10 16 26 10 3 0% Chris Kreider 15 10 4 14 9 4 27.8% Vincent Trocheck 15 4 10 14 6 8 63.7% Erik Gustafsson 15 3 8 11 7 6 - Adam Fox 10 3 8 11 5 3 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 44 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 54 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Stars are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 38 goals over that stretch.

Stars Key Players