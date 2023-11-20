Monday's NHL matchup between the Dallas Stars (11-4-1) and the New York Rangers (12-2-1) at American Airlines Center sees the Stars as home favorites (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Rangers (+110). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rangers vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs Stars Additional Info

Rangers vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas' 16 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals eight times.

The Stars are 10-4 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Rangers have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Dallas has put together a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games).

New York has not played a game with bigger moneyline odds than +110.

Rangers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Artemi Panarin 0.5 (-139) 1.5 (+165) 3.5 (+110) Alexis Lafreniere 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+115) - Vincent Trocheck 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-111)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 7-3-0 6 3.8 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.8 2.9 9 25.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 9-0-1 6-4 5-5-0 6 3.6 2.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 9-0-1 3.6 2.1 12 36.4% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 8-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.