When the Dallas Stars face the New York Rangers at American Airlines Center on Monday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Joe Pavelski and Chris Kreider will be two of the best players to watch.

Rangers vs. Stars Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

Artemi Panarin has totaled 10 goals (0.7 per game) and put up 16 assists (1.1 per game), taking 4.3 shots per game and shooting 15.6%. This places him among the leaders for New York with 26 total points (1.7 per game).

Kreider's 14 points this season, including 10 goals and four assists, make him one of the top players on offense for New York.

This season, Vincent Trocheck has four goals and 10 assists, for a season point total of 14.

In the crease, Jonathan Quick has a record of 4-0-1 in six games this season, conceding 11 goals (2.0 goals against average) with 142 saves and a .928 save percentage, seventh-best in the league.

Stars Players to Watch

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Jason Robertson, with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) and an average ice time of 18:30 per game.

Pavelski has chipped in with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists).

Matt Duchene has 14 points for Dallas, via six goals and eight assists.

Scott Wedgewood's record is 3-1-0. He has given up 12 goals (3.02 goals against average) and made 133 saves.

Rangers vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 13th 3.38 Goals Scored 3.40 12th 10th 2.75 Goals Allowed 2.20 2nd 19th 30.6 Shots 28.9 26th 24th 32.4 Shots Allowed 27.8 5th 14th 20.75% Power Play % 33.33% 2nd 2nd 89.09% Penalty Kill % 84.78% 10th

