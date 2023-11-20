Rangers vs. Stars November 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
When the Dallas Stars face the New York Rangers at American Airlines Center on Monday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Joe Pavelski and Chris Kreider will be two of the best players to watch.
Rangers vs. Stars Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-135)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSW,MSGSN
Rangers Players to Watch
- Artemi Panarin has totaled 10 goals (0.7 per game) and put up 16 assists (1.1 per game), taking 4.3 shots per game and shooting 15.6%. This places him among the leaders for New York with 26 total points (1.7 per game).
- Kreider's 14 points this season, including 10 goals and four assists, make him one of the top players on offense for New York.
- This season, Vincent Trocheck has four goals and 10 assists, for a season point total of 14.
- In the crease, Jonathan Quick has a record of 4-0-1 in six games this season, conceding 11 goals (2.0 goals against average) with 142 saves and a .928 save percentage, seventh-best in the league.
Stars Players to Watch
- One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Jason Robertson, with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) and an average ice time of 18:30 per game.
- Pavelski has chipped in with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists).
- Matt Duchene has 14 points for Dallas, via six goals and eight assists.
- Scott Wedgewood's record is 3-1-0. He has given up 12 goals (3.02 goals against average) and made 133 saves.
Rangers vs. Stars Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Rangers AVG
|Rangers Rank
|13th
|3.38
|Goals Scored
|3.40
|12th
|10th
|2.75
|Goals Allowed
|2.20
|2nd
|19th
|30.6
|Shots
|28.9
|26th
|24th
|32.4
|Shots Allowed
|27.8
|5th
|14th
|20.75%
|Power Play %
|33.33%
|2nd
|2nd
|89.09%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.78%
|10th
