The Dallas Stars (11-4-1) host the New York Rangers (12-2-1, winners of four straight) at American Airlines Center. The matchup on Monday, November 20 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN.

Rangers vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-135) Rangers (+110) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have been an underdog twice so far this season, and went 1-1 in those games.

New York has not been set as a bigger underdog this season than the +110 moneyline in this matchup.

The Rangers have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in seven of 15 games this season.

Stars Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 54 (16th) Goals 51 (19th) 44 (5th) Goals Allowed 33 (2nd) 11 (19th) Power Play Goals 16 (5th) 6 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (4th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York owns a 6-4-0 record versus the spread while finishing 9-0-1 overall in its past 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, New York has gone over the total five times.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.

During the last 10 games, Rangers' games average 10.0 goals, 0.6 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Rangers' 51 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.

The Rangers have allowed just 2.2 goals per game, 33 total, the second-fewest among league teams.

They have a +18 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.

