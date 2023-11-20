Rangers vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (11-4-1) host the New York Rangers (12-2-1, winners of four straight) at American Airlines Center. The matchup on Monday, November 20 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN.
Rangers vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-135)
|Rangers (+110)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have been an underdog twice so far this season, and went 1-1 in those games.
- New York has not been set as a bigger underdog this season than the +110 moneyline in this matchup.
- The Rangers have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- New York has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in seven of 15 games this season.
Rangers vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|54 (16th)
|Goals
|51 (19th)
|44 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|33 (2nd)
|11 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (5th)
|6 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (4th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- New York owns a 6-4-0 record versus the spread while finishing 9-0-1 overall in its past 10 contests.
- In its past 10 games, New York has gone over the total five times.
- The Rangers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, Rangers' games average 10.0 goals, 0.6 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Rangers' 51 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.
- The Rangers have allowed just 2.2 goals per game, 33 total, the second-fewest among league teams.
- They have a +18 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.
