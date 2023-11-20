Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Stars on November 20, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jason Robertson, Artemi Panarin and others in the Dallas Stars-New York Rangers matchup at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Rangers vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Panarin's 10 goals and 16 assists in 15 games for New York add up to 26 total points on the season.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Nov. 18
|2
|0
|2
|9
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 12
|0
|2
|2
|8
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Wild
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Chris Kreider is a key piece of the offense for New York with 14 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added four assists in 15 games.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 12
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Wild
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
Vincent Trocheck Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Vincent Trocheck has netted four goals on the season, chipping in 10 assists.
Trocheck Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 7
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Wild
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Robertson has been vital to Dallas this season, with 15 points in 16 games.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Joe Pavelski has 15 points (0.9 per game), scoring seven goals and adding eight assists.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.