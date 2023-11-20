Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jason Robertson, Artemi Panarin and others in the Dallas Stars-New York Rangers matchup at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Panarin's 10 goals and 16 assists in 15 games for New York add up to 26 total points on the season.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Nov. 18 2 0 2 9 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 0 2 2 8 vs. Wild Nov. 9 1 1 2 3 vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 1 1 2 4 at Wild Nov. 4 1 1 2 4

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Chris Kreider is a key piece of the offense for New York with 14 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added four assists in 15 games.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 1 1 2 2 vs. Wild Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 1 1 2 3 at Wild Nov. 4 1 0 1 3

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Vincent Trocheck has netted four goals on the season, chipping in 10 assists.

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Nov. 18 0 3 3 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 0 1 1 3 vs. Wild Nov. 9 1 2 3 2 vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 2 0 2 3 at Wild Nov. 4 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Robertson has been vital to Dallas this season, with 15 points in 16 games.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 0 1 1 7 at Wild Nov. 12 2 1 3 5 at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 1 0 1 3

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Joe Pavelski has 15 points (0.9 per game), scoring seven goals and adding eight assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 at Wild Nov. 12 1 0 1 4 at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 0 1 1 2

