The New York Knicks, RJ Barrett included, hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 122-108 win over the Hornets, Barrett totaled 15 points.

We're going to examine Barrett's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-108)

Over 18.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Over 3.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+116)

Over 2.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-204)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Timberwolves were 18th in the league last year, conceding 115.8 points per game.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per contest last season, the Timberwolves were 22nd in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves allowed 25 per game last season, ranking them 10th in the league.

The Timberwolves conceded 12.3 made 3-pointers per game last year, 16th in the league in that category.

RJ Barrett vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 27 13 2 3 2 0 0 11/7/2022 37 22 5 5 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.