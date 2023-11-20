Will Ryan Lindgren Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 20?
When the New York Rangers square off against the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ryan Lindgren find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Ryan Lindgren score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindgren stats and insights
- Lindgren is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
- Lindgren has zero points on the power play.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 44 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Lindgren recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:20
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|20:04
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Away
|W 3-1
Rangers vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
