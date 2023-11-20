The Siena Saints (1-2) battle the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It tips at 11:30 AM ET on FloHoops.

Siena vs. Central Michigan Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Siena Stats Insights

  • The Saints shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Chippewas averaged.
  • Last season, Siena had a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.8% from the field.
  • The Saints were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Chippewas finished 109th.
  • The Saints scored just 4.4 fewer points per game last year (68.6) than the Chippewas gave up to opponents (73.0).
  • Siena put together a 6-1 record last season in games it scored more than 73.0 points.

Siena Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Siena put up 69.8 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (68.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Saints conceded 4.2 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than on the road (69.4).
  • Beyond the arc, Siena sunk fewer triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.0%) than at home (38.2%) as well.

Siena Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Holy Cross W 73-71 MVP Arena
11/11/2023 @ Richmond L 90-48 Robins Center
11/13/2023 @ American L 78-58 Bender Arena
11/20/2023 Central Michigan - Ocean Center
11/26/2023 Albany (NY) - MVP Arena
12/1/2023 Rider - MVP Arena

