How to Watch Siena vs. Central Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Siena Saints (1-2) battle the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It tips at 11:30 AM ET on FloHoops.
Siena vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other MAAC Games
Siena Stats Insights
- The Saints shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Chippewas averaged.
- Last season, Siena had a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.8% from the field.
- The Saints were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Chippewas finished 109th.
- The Saints scored just 4.4 fewer points per game last year (68.6) than the Chippewas gave up to opponents (73.0).
- Siena put together a 6-1 record last season in games it scored more than 73.0 points.
Siena Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Siena put up 69.8 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (68.1).
- In 2022-23, the Saints conceded 4.2 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than on the road (69.4).
- Beyond the arc, Siena sunk fewer triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.0%) than at home (38.2%) as well.
Siena Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Holy Cross
|W 73-71
|MVP Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Richmond
|L 90-48
|Robins Center
|11/13/2023
|@ American
|L 78-58
|Bender Arena
|11/20/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/26/2023
|Albany (NY)
|-
|MVP Arena
|12/1/2023
|Rider
|-
|MVP Arena
