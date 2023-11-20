The Siena Saints (1-2) battle the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It tips at 11:30 AM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Siena vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Siena Stats Insights

The Saints shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Chippewas averaged.

Last season, Siena had a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.8% from the field.

The Saints were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Chippewas finished 109th.

The Saints scored just 4.4 fewer points per game last year (68.6) than the Chippewas gave up to opponents (73.0).

Siena put together a 6-1 record last season in games it scored more than 73.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Siena Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Siena put up 69.8 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (68.1).

In 2022-23, the Saints conceded 4.2 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than on the road (69.4).

Beyond the arc, Siena sunk fewer triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.0%) than at home (38.2%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Siena Upcoming Schedule