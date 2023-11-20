Monday's contest that pits the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) versus the Siena Saints (1-2) at Ocean Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-64 in favor of Central Michigan, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on November 20.

The matchup has no line set.

Siena vs. Central Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Siena vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Michigan 78, Siena 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Siena vs. Central Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Central Michigan (-13.8)

Central Michigan (-13.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Siena Performance Insights

With 68.6 points per game on offense, Siena was 259th in the country last season. At the other end of the court, it ceded 67.2 points per contest, which ranked 88th in college basketball.

The Saints pulled down 31.5 rebounds per game (192nd-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 29.1 rebounds per contest (59th-ranked).

Last season Siena ranked 193rd in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.8 per game.

The Saints were 249th in the country with 12.5 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 195th with 11.7 forced turnovers per game.

The Saints made 6.7 three-pointers per game (256th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 34.9% three-point percentage (138th-ranked).

Siena was top-25 last season in three-pointers allowed, sixth-best in college basketball with 5.2 threes ceded per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 160th with a 33.5% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Last year Siena took 65.5% two-pointers, accounting for 72.2% of the team's buckets. It shot 34.5% threes (27.8% of the team's baskets).

