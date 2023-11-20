Siena vs. Central Michigan November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Siena Saints (1-0) will play the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. The game is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM ET and air on FloHoops.
Siena vs. Central Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Siena Top Players (2022-23)
- Jackson Stormo: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jared Billups: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Javian McCollum: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrew Platek: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Baer: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Central Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Brian Taylor: 14.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Reggie Bass: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jesse Zarzuela: 16.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nicolas Pavrette: 4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Markus Harding: 9.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Siena vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Central Michigan Rank
|Central Michigan AVG
|Siena AVG
|Siena Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|68.6
|259th
|264th
|73.0
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|338th
|10.7
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|355th
|15.1
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
