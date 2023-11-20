The Siena Saints (1-0) will play the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. The game is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM ET and air on FloHoops.

Siena vs. Central Michigan Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: FloHoops

Siena Top Players (2022-23)

Jackson Stormo: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Jared Billups: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Javian McCollum: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrew Platek: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Baer: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Central Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Brian Taylor: 14.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Reggie Bass: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jesse Zarzuela: 16.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Nicolas Pavrette: 4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Markus Harding: 9.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Siena vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Central Michigan Rank Central Michigan AVG Siena AVG Siena Rank 321st 65.7 Points Scored 68.6 259th 264th 73.0 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 6.7 256th 338th 10.7 Assists 12.8 193rd 355th 15.1 Turnovers 12.5 249th

