The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) and the Siena Saints (1-2) play at Ocean Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has no line set.

Siena vs. Central Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints Betting Records & Stats

A total of 14 of Siena's games last year went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Saints were 11-13-0 last year.

Siena's .458 ATS win percentage (11-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Central Michigan's .444 mark (12-15-0 ATS Record).

Siena vs. Central Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Central Michigan 65.7 134.3 73.0 140.2 142.3 Siena 68.6 134.3 67.2 140.2 135.0

Additional Siena Insights & Trends

The Saints' 68.6 points per game last year were only 4.4 fewer points than the 73.0 the Chippewas allowed.

When it scored more than 73.0 points last season, Siena went 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Siena vs. Central Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Central Michigan 12-15-0 10-17-0 Siena 11-13-0 14-10-0

Siena vs. Central Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Central Michigan Siena 6-8 Home Record 8-5 3-12 Away Record 7-8 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

