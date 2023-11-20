Siena vs. Central Michigan: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) and the Siena Saints (1-2) play at Ocean Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has no line set.
Siena vs. Central Michigan Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Saints Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 14 of Siena's games last year went over the point total.
- Against the spread, the Saints were 11-13-0 last year.
- Siena's .458 ATS win percentage (11-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Central Michigan's .444 mark (12-15-0 ATS Record).
Siena vs. Central Michigan Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Central Michigan
|65.7
|134.3
|73.0
|140.2
|142.3
|Siena
|68.6
|134.3
|67.2
|140.2
|135.0
Additional Siena Insights & Trends
- The Saints' 68.6 points per game last year were only 4.4 fewer points than the 73.0 the Chippewas allowed.
- When it scored more than 73.0 points last season, Siena went 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
Siena vs. Central Michigan Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Central Michigan
|12-15-0
|10-17-0
|Siena
|11-13-0
|14-10-0
Siena vs. Central Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Central Michigan
|Siena
|6-8
|Home Record
|8-5
|3-12
|Away Record
|7-8
|4-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-7-0
|6-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.8
|61.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.1
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-4-0
