The Dallas Stars (11-4-1) host the New York Rangers (12-2-1, winners of four in a row) at American Airlines Center. The matchup on Monday, November 20 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN.

The Rangers have gone 9-0-1 in the last 10 contests, putting up 36 total goals (12 power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 36.4%). They have given up 21 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which squad we pick to come out on top in Monday's action on the ice.

Rangers vs. Stars Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Stars 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-135)

Stars (-135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Rangers (+1.5)

Rangers vs Stars Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers (12-2-1 overall) have posted a record of 3-1-4 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

New York has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.

This season the Rangers recorded only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

New York has won both games this season when it scored two goals (2-0-0, four points).

The Rangers have scored more than two goals in 12 games, earning 21 points from those contests.

New York has scored a lone power-play goal in nine games this season and has registered 14 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 8-1-0 (16 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents six times this season, and earned nine points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 13th 3.38 Goals Scored 3.4 12th 10th 2.75 Goals Allowed 2.2 2nd 19th 30.6 Shots 28.9 26th 24th 32.4 Shots Allowed 27.8 5th 14th 20.75% Power Play % 33.33% 2nd 2nd 89.09% Penalty Kill % 84.78% 10th

Rangers vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

