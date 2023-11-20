Rangers vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 20
The Dallas Stars (11-4-1) host the New York Rangers (12-2-1, winners of four in a row) at American Airlines Center. The matchup on Monday, November 20 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN.
The Rangers have gone 9-0-1 in the last 10 contests, putting up 36 total goals (12 power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 36.4%). They have given up 21 goals to their opponents.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which squad we pick to come out on top in Monday's action on the ice.
Rangers vs. Stars Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Stars 4, Rangers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-135)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Rangers (+1.5)
Rangers Splits and Trends
- The Rangers (12-2-1 overall) have posted a record of 3-1-4 in contests that have gone to OT this season.
- New York has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.
- This season the Rangers recorded only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- New York has won both games this season when it scored two goals (2-0-0, four points).
- The Rangers have scored more than two goals in 12 games, earning 21 points from those contests.
- New York has scored a lone power-play goal in nine games this season and has registered 14 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 8-1-0 (16 points).
- The Rangers have been outshot by opponents six times this season, and earned nine points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Rangers AVG
|Rangers Rank
|13th
|3.38
|Goals Scored
|3.4
|12th
|10th
|2.75
|Goals Allowed
|2.2
|2nd
|19th
|30.6
|Shots
|28.9
|26th
|24th
|32.4
|Shots Allowed
|27.8
|5th
|14th
|20.75%
|Power Play %
|33.33%
|2nd
|2nd
|89.09%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.78%
|10th
Rangers vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
