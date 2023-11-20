The Rider Broncs (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Stony Brook vs. Rider Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Stony Brook Stats Insights

The Seawolves shot 41.3% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.5% the Broncs allowed to opponents.

Stony Brook had a 6-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Broncs ranked 114th in rebounding in college basketball, the Seawolves finished 220th.

Last year, the Seawolves scored 63.1 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 67.6 the Broncs allowed.

When Stony Brook totaled more than 67.6 points last season, it went 6-3.

Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Stony Brook averaged 66.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 60.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Seawolves allowed 7.1 fewer points per game (65) than in away games (72.1).

At home, Stony Brook averaged 1.5 more threes per game (8.8) than in road games (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in road games (29.3%).

Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule