How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Rider on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Rider Broncs (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stony Brook vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- Kennesaw State vs Northeastern (3:00 PM ET | November 20)
- San Jose State vs Hampton (3:15 PM ET | November 20)
Stony Brook Stats Insights
- The Seawolves shot 41.3% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.5% the Broncs allowed to opponents.
- Stony Brook had a 6-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Broncs ranked 114th in rebounding in college basketball, the Seawolves finished 220th.
- Last year, the Seawolves scored 63.1 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 67.6 the Broncs allowed.
- When Stony Brook totaled more than 67.6 points last season, it went 6-3.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Stony Brook averaged 66.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 60.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Seawolves allowed 7.1 fewer points per game (65) than in away games (72.1).
- At home, Stony Brook averaged 1.5 more threes per game (8.8) than in road games (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in road games (29.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Saint Joseph's (L.I.)
|W 91-50
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Duquesne
|L 85-63
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/15/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 84-63
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/20/2023
|Rider
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Yale
|-
|John J. Lee Amphitheater
|12/2/2023
|Wagner
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.