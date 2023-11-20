The Rider Broncs (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Stony Brook vs. Rider Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
  • TV: FloHoops

Stony Brook Stats Insights

  • The Seawolves shot 41.3% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.5% the Broncs allowed to opponents.
  • Stony Brook had a 6-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Broncs ranked 114th in rebounding in college basketball, the Seawolves finished 220th.
  • Last year, the Seawolves scored 63.1 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 67.6 the Broncs allowed.
  • When Stony Brook totaled more than 67.6 points last season, it went 6-3.

Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Stony Brook averaged 66.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 60.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Seawolves allowed 7.1 fewer points per game (65) than in away games (72.1).
  • At home, Stony Brook averaged 1.5 more threes per game (8.8) than in road games (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in road games (29.3%).

Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Saint Joseph's (L.I.) W 91-50 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
11/13/2023 @ Duquesne L 85-63 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/15/2023 @ Nebraska L 84-63 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/20/2023 Rider - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 @ Yale - John J. Lee Amphitheater
12/2/2023 Wagner - Island Federal Credit Union Arena

