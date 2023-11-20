Monday's contest that pits the Rider Broncs (1-3) versus the Stony Brook Seawolves (1-3) at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 74-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Rider, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on November 20.

The matchup has no line set.

Stony Brook vs. Rider Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Stony Brook vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Rider 74, Stony Brook 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Stony Brook vs. Rider

Computer Predicted Spread: Rider (-3.3)

Rider (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

Stony Brook Performance Insights

Last year, Stony Brook was 11th-worst in the country on offense (63.1 points scored per game) and 146th on defense (69.1 points conceded).

Last season, the Seawolves were 220th in the nation in rebounds (31.2 per game) and 240th in rebounds allowed (32.0).

Last season Stony Brook was ranked 281st in the country in assists with 11.8 per game.

At 7.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.2% from downtown last season, the Seawolves were 125th and 283rd in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Stony Brook was 24th-worst in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (8.8 per game) and 205th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.1%).

Stony Brook attempted 45.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 35.3% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempted 54.8% of its shots, with 64.7% of its makes coming from there.

