The Stony Brook Seawolves (0-1) will face the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Stony Brook vs. Rider Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Stony Brook Top Players (2022-23)

Frankie Policelli: 13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Keenan Fitzmorris: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Tanahj Pettway: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kenan Sarvan: 7.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Rider Top Players (2022-23)

Dwight Murray Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Mervin James: 12.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Allen Powell: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson: 6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Allen Betrand: 6.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Stony Brook vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Stony Brook Rank Stony Brook AVG Rider AVG Rider Rank 348th 63.1 Points Scored 70.2 209th 146th 69.1 Points Allowed 67.6 99th 220th 31.2 Rebounds 32.7 114th 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th 125th 7.8 3pt Made 5.0 349th 281st 11.8 Assists 11.4 307th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 10.7 61st

