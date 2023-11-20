Stony Brook vs. Rider November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Stony Brook Seawolves (0-1) will face the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
Stony Brook vs. Rider Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Stony Brook Top Players (2022-23)
- Frankie Policelli: 13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keenan Fitzmorris: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tanahj Pettway: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kenan Sarvan: 7.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Rider Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwight Murray Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mervin James: 12.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Allen Powell: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson: 6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Allen Betrand: 6.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Stony Brook vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Stony Brook Rank
|Stony Brook AVG
|Rider AVG
|Rider Rank
|348th
|63.1
|Points Scored
|70.2
|209th
|146th
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|99th
|220th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|32.7
|114th
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|5.0
|349th
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
