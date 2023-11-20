The Stony Brook Seawolves (1-3) host the Rider Broncs (1-3) at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the game.

Stony Brook vs. Rider Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Stony Brook, New York

Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stony Brook Betting Records & Stats

Stony Brook put together a 17-14-0 ATS record last year.

Stony Brook (17-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 54.8% of the time, 6.5% more often than Rider (14-15-0) last season.

Stony Brook vs. Rider Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stony Brook 63.1 133.3 69.1 136.7 135.6 Rider 70.2 133.3 67.6 136.7 136.1

Additional Stony Brook Insights & Trends

Last year, the Seawolves scored 63.1 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 67.6 the Broncs allowed.

Stony Brook went 7-0 against the spread and 6-3 overall last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.

Stony Brook vs. Rider Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stony Brook 17-14-0 10-21-0 Rider 14-15-0 14-15-0

Stony Brook vs. Rider Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stony Brook Rider 7-7 Home Record 8-5 3-13 Away Record 7-6 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 9-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-3-0 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.5 60.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.8 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 6-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

