The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (3-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The Orange have also won three games in a row.

Syracuse vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange's 46.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.1 percentage points higher than the Volunteers had given up to their opponents (37.3%).

Syracuse went 17-12 when it shot better than 37.3% from the field.

The Volunteers ranked 11th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Orange ranked 189th.

The Orange put up an average of 74.1 points per game last year, 16.2 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers gave up to opponents.

Syracuse went 17-12 last season when it scored more than 57.9 points.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Syracuse averaged 76.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 70.7.

The Orange gave up fewer points at home (71 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, Syracuse drained more trifectas on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.6%) than at home (35.4%).

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule