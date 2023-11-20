How to Watch Syracuse vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (3-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The Orange have also won three games in a row.
Syracuse vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Syracuse Stats Insights
- The Orange's 46.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.1 percentage points higher than the Volunteers had given up to their opponents (37.3%).
- Syracuse went 17-12 when it shot better than 37.3% from the field.
- The Volunteers ranked 11th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Orange ranked 189th.
- The Orange put up an average of 74.1 points per game last year, 16.2 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers gave up to opponents.
- Syracuse went 17-12 last season when it scored more than 57.9 points.
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Syracuse averaged 76.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 70.7.
- The Orange gave up fewer points at home (71 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Syracuse drained more trifectas on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.6%) than at home (35.4%).
Syracuse Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|New Hampshire
|W 83-72
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/8/2023
|Canisius
|W 89-77
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/14/2023
|Colgate
|W 79-75
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/20/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|LSU
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/2/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
