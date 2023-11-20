The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (3-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The Orange have also won three games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Syracuse vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Syracuse Stats Insights

  • The Orange's 46.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.1 percentage points higher than the Volunteers had given up to their opponents (37.3%).
  • Syracuse went 17-12 when it shot better than 37.3% from the field.
  • The Volunteers ranked 11th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Orange ranked 189th.
  • The Orange put up an average of 74.1 points per game last year, 16.2 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers gave up to opponents.
  • Syracuse went 17-12 last season when it scored more than 57.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Syracuse averaged 76.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 70.7.
  • The Orange gave up fewer points at home (71 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Syracuse drained more trifectas on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.6%) than at home (35.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 New Hampshire W 83-72 JMA Wireless Dome
11/8/2023 Canisius W 89-77 JMA Wireless Dome
11/14/2023 Colgate W 79-75 JMA Wireless Dome
11/20/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 LSU - JMA Wireless Dome
12/2/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.