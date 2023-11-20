The Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (3-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The Orange have also taken three games in a row.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Syracuse matchup in this article.

Syracuse vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Syracuse vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. Tennessee Betting Trends (2022-23)

Syracuse covered 17 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

The Orange did not cover the spread when an underdog by 12.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

Tennessee went 17-17-0 ATS last season.

The Volunteers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times last season.

Syracuse Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Syracuse has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

