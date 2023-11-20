Monday's contest at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has the Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) matching up with the Syracuse Orange (3-0) at 2:30 PM (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a win for Tennessee by a score of 76-72, who is slightly favored by our model.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Syracuse vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Syracuse vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 76, Syracuse 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Syracuse vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-4.6)

Tennessee (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Syracuse Performance Insights

Last year, Syracuse was 119th in college basketball offensively (74.1 points scored per game) and 262nd defensively (72.9 points conceded).

With 31.5 rebounds per game and 32.2 rebounds allowed, the Orange were 192nd and 257th in the nation, respectively, last year.

With 14.2 assists per game last year, Syracuse was 95th in college basketball.

Last year, the Orange were 299th in the country in 3-point makes (6.2 per game) and 75th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).

Last year, Syracuse was -3-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (10.3 per game) and 229th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Syracuse attempted 29.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 70.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 22.7% of Syracuse's buckets were 3-pointers, and 77.3% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.