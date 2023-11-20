Syracuse vs. Tennessee Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 20
Monday's contest at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has the Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) matching up with the Syracuse Orange (3-0) at 2:30 PM (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a win for Tennessee by a score of 76-72, who is slightly favored by our model.
The matchup has no line set.
Syracuse vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
Syracuse vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 76, Syracuse 72
Spread & Total Prediction for Syracuse vs. Tennessee
- Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-4.6)
- Computer Predicted Total: 148.3
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Syracuse Performance Insights
- Last year, Syracuse was 119th in college basketball offensively (74.1 points scored per game) and 262nd defensively (72.9 points conceded).
- With 31.5 rebounds per game and 32.2 rebounds allowed, the Orange were 192nd and 257th in the nation, respectively, last year.
- With 14.2 assists per game last year, Syracuse was 95th in college basketball.
- Last year, the Orange were 299th in the country in 3-point makes (6.2 per game) and 75th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).
- Last year, Syracuse was -3-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (10.3 per game) and 229th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- Syracuse attempted 29.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 70.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 22.7% of Syracuse's buckets were 3-pointers, and 77.3% were 2-pointers.
