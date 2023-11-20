The Syracuse Orange (2-0) meet the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 airing on ESPN2.

Syracuse vs. Tennessee Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Syracuse Top Players (2022-23)

Jesse Edwards: 14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK

14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK Judah Mintz: 16.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Joseph Girard III: 16.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

16.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Benny Williams: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Maliq Brown: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)

Santiago Vescovi: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivier Nkamhoua: 10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Zakai Zeigler: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK Julian Phillips: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Jonas Aidoo: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Syracuse vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Syracuse Rank Syracuse AVG Tennessee AVG Tennessee Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 70.8 195th 262nd 72.9 Points Allowed 57.9 3rd 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 35.4 23rd 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 11.4 11th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.7 134th 95th 14.2 Assists 16.7 9th 113th 11.2 Turnovers 11.2 113th

