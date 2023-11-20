The Syracuse Orange (3-0) and the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) meet in a game with no set line at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

Syracuse vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Syracuse Betting Records & Stats

Syracuse went 17-12-0 ATS last season.

Syracuse's .586 ATS win percentage (17-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Tennessee's .500 mark (17-17-0 ATS Record).

Syracuse vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Syracuse 74.1 144.9 72.9 130.8 143.8 Tennessee 70.8 144.9 57.9 130.8 133.3

Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends

Last year, the Orange scored 74.1 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers gave up.

When Syracuse totaled more than 57.9 points last season, it went 16-10 against the spread and 17-12 overall.

Syracuse vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Syracuse 17-12-0 15-14-0 Tennessee 17-17-0 14-20-0

Syracuse vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Syracuse Tennessee 11-7 Home Record 14-2 5-6 Away Record 4-6 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

