The New York Knicks (8-5) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSN and MSG

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 110 - Knicks 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 3.5)

Knicks (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-2.5)

Pick OU: Over (213.5)



Over (213.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.8

The Timberwolves have covered less often than the Knicks this year, sporting an ATS record of 7-5-0, as opposed to the 9-4-0 mark of the Knicks.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, New York is 1-3 against the spread compared to the 3-2 ATS record Minnesota puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Minnesota and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 58.3% of the time this season (seven out of 12). That's more often than New York and its opponents have (five out of 13).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Timberwolves are 6-1, a better mark than the Knicks have put up (1-4) as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

On offense, the Knicks are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA (110.9 points per game). Defensively, they are best (104.9 points allowed per game).

On the glass, New York is fourth-best in the NBA in rebounds (47.2 per game). It is best in rebounds allowed (39.5 per game).

This season the Knicks are fifth-worst in the league in assists at 23.6 per game.

In 2023-24, New York is second-best in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.1 per game) and ranked 12th in turnovers forced (14.4).

Beyond the arc, the Knicks are ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.1%.

