In the upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Tyler Pitlick to light the lamp for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pitlick stats and insights

Pitlick is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

Pitlick has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 44 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pitlick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:34 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 6:02 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:10 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:15 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:21 Away L 5-4 SO 10/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:23 Home W 2-1 10/12/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:34 Away W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.