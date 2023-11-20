Can we count on Vincent Trocheck finding the back of the net when the New York Rangers face off with the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vincent Trocheck score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Trocheck stats and insights

In three of 15 games this season, Trocheck has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Trocheck averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 44 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trocheck recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Devils 3 0 3 20:58 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 26:28 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 3 1 2 16:46 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 2 2 0 21:02 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:31 Away L 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:22 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:12 Away W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 21:11 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:55 Away W 3-0 10/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:39 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.