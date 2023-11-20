The New York Rangers, with Vincent Trocheck, are in action Monday versus the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Trocheck are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Trocheck has averaged 19:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Trocheck has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

Trocheck has a point in nine games this year (out of 15), including multiple points three times.

Trocheck has had an assist in a game seven times this season over 15 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Trocheck has an implied probability of 58.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Trocheck has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 44 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 15 Games 2 14 Points 4 4 Goals 2 10 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.