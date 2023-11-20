How to Watch Virginia vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) welcome in the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Virginia Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cavaliers had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Badgers' opponents hit.
- Virginia had a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Cavaliers were the 298th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Badgers finished 302nd.
- Last year, the Cavaliers averaged just 4.2 more points per game (67.8) than the Badgers gave up (63.6).
- Virginia had an 18-3 record last season when scoring more than 63.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers gave up to their opponents (41.5%).
- Wisconsin put together a 13-4 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Badgers ranked 317th.
- The Badgers put up an average of 65.3 points per game last year, only 4.8 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.
- Wisconsin went 14-6 last season when allowing fewer than 67.8 points.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia scored 68.6 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Cavaliers were better at home last year, ceding 56.4 points per game, compared to 64.6 in road games.
- In home games, Virginia averaged one fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than away from home (7.6). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to away from home (38.2%).
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.
- At home, the Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.
- At home, Wisconsin sunk 8.5 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than away (32.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Florida
|W 73-70
|Spectrum Center
|11/14/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 80-51
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 62-33
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/2/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee
|L 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-59
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-68
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.