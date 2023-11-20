Will Will Cuylle Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 20?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Dallas Stars, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Will Cuylle to find the back of the net for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Will Cuylle score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Cuylle stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, Cuylle has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Cuylle averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 44 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Cuylle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|14:21
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|12:13
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|9:59
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|11:49
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:41
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Away
|W 3-1
Rangers vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN
