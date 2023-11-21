How to Watch Albany (NY) vs. Army on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Army Black Knights (0-4) will try to stop a four-game losing skid when visiting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Cool Insuring Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Albany (NY) vs. Army Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Albany (NY) Stats Insights
- Last season, the Great Danes had a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Black Knights' opponents knocked down.
- Albany (NY) had a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Black Knights ranked 156th in rebounding in college basketball, the Great Danes finished 266th.
- Last year, the Great Danes scored 67.3 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 70.4 the Black Knights gave up.
- When Albany (NY) scored more than 70.4 points last season, it went 7-4.
Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Albany (NY) averaged 70.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.6 points per contest.
- The Great Danes surrendered 71.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.9 when playing on the road.
- Albany (NY) drained 6.6 threes per game with a 32.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.7 fewer threes and 0.7% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.3, 32.9%).
Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Columbia
|W 78-75
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 96-71
|Prudential Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Quinnipiac
|L 85-82
|M&T Bank Arena
|11/21/2023
|Army
|-
|Cool Insuring Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Siena
|-
|MVP Arena
|11/29/2023
|Boston University
|-
|SEFCU Arena
