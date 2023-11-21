The Army Black Knights (0-4) will try to stop a four-game losing skid when visiting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Cool Insuring Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Albany (NY) vs. Army Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, New York

TV: ESPN+

Albany (NY) Stats Insights

Last season, the Great Danes had a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Black Knights' opponents knocked down.

Albany (NY) had a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.6% from the field.

The Black Knights ranked 156th in rebounding in college basketball, the Great Danes finished 266th.

Last year, the Great Danes scored 67.3 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 70.4 the Black Knights gave up.

When Albany (NY) scored more than 70.4 points last season, it went 7-4.

Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Albany (NY) averaged 70.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.6 points per contest.

The Great Danes surrendered 71.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.9 when playing on the road.

Albany (NY) drained 6.6 threes per game with a 32.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.7 fewer threes and 0.7% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.3, 32.9%).

Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule