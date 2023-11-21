The Army Black Knights (0-4) will try to stop a four-game losing skid when visiting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Cool Insuring Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Albany (NY) vs. Army Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Albany (NY) Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Great Danes had a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Black Knights' opponents knocked down.
  • Albany (NY) had a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Black Knights ranked 156th in rebounding in college basketball, the Great Danes finished 266th.
  • Last year, the Great Danes scored 67.3 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 70.4 the Black Knights gave up.
  • When Albany (NY) scored more than 70.4 points last season, it went 7-4.

Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Albany (NY) averaged 70.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.6 points per contest.
  • The Great Danes surrendered 71.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.9 when playing on the road.
  • Albany (NY) drained 6.6 threes per game with a 32.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.7 fewer threes and 0.7% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.3, 32.9%).

Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Columbia W 78-75 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/15/2023 @ Seton Hall L 96-71 Prudential Center
11/19/2023 @ Quinnipiac L 85-82 M&T Bank Arena
11/21/2023 Army - Cool Insuring Arena
11/26/2023 @ Siena - MVP Arena
11/29/2023 Boston University - SEFCU Arena

