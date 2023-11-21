The Army Black Knights (0-4) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Cool Insuring Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Albany (NY) vs. Army matchup in this article.

Albany (NY) vs. Army Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, New York

Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Albany (NY) vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Albany (NY) vs. Army Betting Trends (2022-23)

Albany (NY) won eight games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

A total of 17 Great Danes games last season hit the over.

Army put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last year.

The Black Knights and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 27 times last season.

