Tuesday's contest at Cool Insuring Arena has the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-3) going head to head against the Army Black Knights (0-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 21). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-65 victory as our model heavily favors Albany (NY).

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Albany (NY) vs. Army Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Glens Falls, New York

Glens Falls, New York Venue: Cool Insuring Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Albany (NY) vs. Army Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany (NY) 77, Army 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Albany (NY) vs. Army

Computer Predicted Spread: Albany (NY) (-12.3)

Albany (NY) (-12.3) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Albany (NY) Performance Insights

With 67.3 points scored per game and 75.2 points allowed last year, Albany (NY) was 292nd in college basketball on offense and 316th defensively.

Last season, the Great Danes were 266th in college basketball in rebounds (30.2 per game) and 148th in rebounds allowed (30.7).

Albany (NY) was 289th in the nation in assists (11.7 per game) last season.

With 7.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc last season, the Great Danes were 149th and 259th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Albany (NY) gave up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 35.2% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 82nd and 274th, respectively, in the country.

Last season, Albany (NY) took 58.7% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.3% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 67.4% of Albany (NY)'s buckets were 2-pointers, and 32.6% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.