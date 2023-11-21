Albany (NY) vs. Army November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) will play the Army Black Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Albany (NY) vs. Army Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Albany (NY) Top Players (2022-23)
- Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jonathan Beagle: 12.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sarju Patel: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Da'Kquan Davis: 8.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Aaron Reddish: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Army Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Rucker: 16.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ethan Roberts: 12.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Charlie Peterson: 7.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chris Mann: 10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Coleton Benson: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Albany (NY) vs. Army Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Albany (NY) Rank
|Albany (NY) AVG
|Army AVG
|Army Rank
|292nd
|67.3
|Points Scored
|73.1
|141st
|316th
|75.2
|Points Allowed
|70.4
|191st
|266th
|30.2
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|266th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
