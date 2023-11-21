The Army Black Knights (0-4) are underdogs (+5.5) as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Cool Insuring Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5.

Albany (NY) vs. Army Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Glens Falls, New York

Glens Falls, New York Venue: Cool Insuring Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Albany (NY) -5.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Albany (NY) Betting Records & Stats

In 15 games last season, Albany (NY) and its opponents scored more than 139.5 combined points.

Albany (NY) games had an average of 142.5 points last season, 3.0 more than the over/under for this game.

Albany (NY) covered eight times in 24 matchups with a spread last season.

Albany (NY) was listed as the moneyline favorite just two times last season, and it lost both games.

The Great Danes never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Albany (NY) has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Albany (NY) vs. Army Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Albany (NY) 15 62.5% 67.3 140.4 75.2 145.6 137.5 Army 19 70.4% 73.1 140.4 70.4 145.6 141.6

Additional Albany (NY) Insights & Trends

Last year, the 67.3 points per game the Great Danes scored were only 3.1 fewer points than the Black Knights allowed (70.4).

Albany (NY) went 4-2 against the spread and 7-4 overall last season when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Albany (NY) vs. Army Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Albany (NY) 8-16-0 0-0 17-7-0 Army 13-14-0 3-2 15-12-0

Albany (NY) vs. Army Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Albany (NY) Army 5-6 Home Record 10-5 2-16 Away Record 7-8 2-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.0 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

