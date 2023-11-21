Albany (NY) vs. Army: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 21
The Army Black Knights (0-4) are underdogs (+5.5) as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Cool Insuring Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5.
Albany (NY) vs. Army Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Glens Falls, New York
- Venue: Cool Insuring Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Albany (NY)
|-5.5
|139.5
Albany (NY) Betting Records & Stats
- In 15 games last season, Albany (NY) and its opponents scored more than 139.5 combined points.
- Albany (NY) games had an average of 142.5 points last season, 3.0 more than the over/under for this game.
- Albany (NY) covered eight times in 24 matchups with a spread last season.
- Albany (NY) was listed as the moneyline favorite just two times last season, and it lost both games.
- The Great Danes never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.
- Albany (NY) has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Albany (NY) vs. Army Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 139.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Albany (NY)
|15
|62.5%
|67.3
|140.4
|75.2
|145.6
|137.5
|Army
|19
|70.4%
|73.1
|140.4
|70.4
|145.6
|141.6
Additional Albany (NY) Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 67.3 points per game the Great Danes scored were only 3.1 fewer points than the Black Knights allowed (70.4).
- Albany (NY) went 4-2 against the spread and 7-4 overall last season when scoring more than 70.4 points.
Albany (NY) vs. Army Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Albany (NY)
|8-16-0
|0-0
|17-7-0
|Army
|13-14-0
|3-2
|15-12-0
Albany (NY) vs. Army Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Albany (NY)
|Army
|5-6
|Home Record
|10-5
|2-16
|Away Record
|7-8
|2-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|5-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|70.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.0
|65.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.7
|4-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|11-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
