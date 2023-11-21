There are four games featuring a America East team on the Tuesday college basketball schedule, including the NJIT Highlanders versus the Lafayette Leopards.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

America East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV NJIT Highlanders at Lafayette Leopards 6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Binghamton Bearcats at Navy Midshipmen 6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UMass Lowell River Hawks at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 - Bryant Bulldogs at Merrimack Warriors 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 -

Follow America East games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Other Conferences Today