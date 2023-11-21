America East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
There are four games featuring a America East team on the Tuesday college basketball schedule, including the NJIT Highlanders versus the Lafayette Leopards.
America East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|NJIT Highlanders at Lafayette Leopards
|6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Binghamton Bearcats at Navy Midshipmen
|6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UMass Lowell River Hawks at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|-
|Bryant Bulldogs at Merrimack Warriors
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|-
How to Watch Other Conferences Today
